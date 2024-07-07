Norden Group LLC Acquires New Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 503,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 16,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,123,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 645,335 shares of company stock worth $22,646,564 in the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CG opened at $40.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CG. Barclays dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

