Norden Group LLC Acquires Shares of 72,594 CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 72,594 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 194,687 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,883,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78.

CEMEX Announces Dividend

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Read Our Latest Report on CX

CEMEX Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.