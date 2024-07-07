Norden Group LLC Buys New Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $615,558,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,923,000 after buying an additional 6,719,578 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $57,664,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $38,873,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,420,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,590,000 after buying an additional 1,764,294 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

