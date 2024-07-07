Norden Group LLC Buys New Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,996 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in HP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 401,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in HP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in HP by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 358,231 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

HP Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $34.63 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. HP’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

