Norden Group LLC Invests $862,000 in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in FirstService by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Performance

FSV opened at $153.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.09. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $134.77 and a 1 year high of $171.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.87 and a beta of 1.05.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FSV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSV

FirstService Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.