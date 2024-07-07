Norden Group LLC Invests $901,000 in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,652 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 497.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares during the period. Long Walk Management LP raised its stake in AppFolio by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 122,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Oberndorf William E bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,020,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,941,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APPF shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In related news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $2,502,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,693,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $2,502,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,693,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 41,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total value of $9,694,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,537,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,091 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,693. 9.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of APPF opened at $252.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.20. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $256.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

