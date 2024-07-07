Norden Group LLC Makes New $895,000 Investment in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,855,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 34,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,510,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

ABG stock opened at $224.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.40 and a 12-month high of $256.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

