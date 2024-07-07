Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after purchasing an additional 269,152 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,301,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,891,000 after purchasing an additional 217,956 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.01 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FITB

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.