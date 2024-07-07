Norden Group LLC Takes $687,000 Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 49,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 8.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KIM. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KIM opened at $19.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.14%.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

