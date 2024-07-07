Norden Group LLC Takes $832,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 23,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,237,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,899,000 after buying an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 248,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 118,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $27.45 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

View Our Latest Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.