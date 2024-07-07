Norden Group LLC Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Shares of IQV opened at $208.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

