Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Boosted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.89.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock opened at $215.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

