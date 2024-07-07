North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Sees Large Volume Increase

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 68,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 63,547 shares.The stock last traded at $19.82 and had previously closed at $19.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $532.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.50.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $220.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,395,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 86,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 126,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

