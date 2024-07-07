Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,716,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.48 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

