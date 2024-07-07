Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.5% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $270.36 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.68 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $494.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.80.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

