Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.71

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.71 and traded as low as $23.58. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 28,488 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.83%.

Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.