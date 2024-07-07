Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,060 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $31,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,275,000 after acquiring an additional 124,770 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,536 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,429 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,143,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,655,000 after purchasing an additional 340,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $142.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $638.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

