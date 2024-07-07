NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 885.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 213,347 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $16,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NRG Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $77.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.35. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $87.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

