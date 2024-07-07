NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) Shares Up 0.9%

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.
NSTS Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57.
NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. NSTS Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 59.99%. The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NSTS Bancorp
About NSTS Bancorp
NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NSTS Bancorp
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for NSTS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSTS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.