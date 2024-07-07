NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) Shares Up 0.9%

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

NSTS Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57.

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. NSTS Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 59.99%. The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NSTS Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in NSTS Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NSTS Free Report ) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,806 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.99% of NSTS Bancorp worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.

