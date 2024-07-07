Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $36,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 135,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $1,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,285. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

