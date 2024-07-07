NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Up 3.1%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $11.95. Approximately 2,453,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,638,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

NuScale Power Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 342.39% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NuScale Power news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $43,433.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,035.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 15,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $95,287.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 478,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,968.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $43,433.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,035.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock worth $339,745. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,585,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

