Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.94

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.94 and last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 3936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.30.

About Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.