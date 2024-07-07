NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 1.4% Following Insider Selling

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $125.68 and last traded at $126.43. 85,469,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 475,728,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.28.

Specifically, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total transaction of $12,699,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,288,862 shares in the company, valued at $671,632,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total value of $12,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,288,862 shares in the company, valued at $671,632,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,999,590 shares of company stock worth $348,994,385 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.80) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.34.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,447,000. Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. 25 LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,896.8% in the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,428.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 32,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,024.8% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

