NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Trading 0% Higher

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.85 and last traded at $41.49. 27,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 27,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 15.7%. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,700.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXG. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 92,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

