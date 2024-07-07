NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Trading 0% Higher

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.85 and last traded at $41.49. 27,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 27,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 15.7%. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,700.00%.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
