Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.69 and last traded at $61.92. Approximately 1,386,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,957,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 334,461 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,253,071,059. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $520,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 121,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 44.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $2,156,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

