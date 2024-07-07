Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Olin by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Olin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Olin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Olin by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Olin by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN opened at $45.72 on Friday. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

