On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ONON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get ON alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONON

ON Stock Performance

NYSE ONON opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 84.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.22. ON has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that ON will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,712,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ON by 109.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ON during the fourth quarter valued at $57,916,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the first quarter valued at about $65,898,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth about $34,420,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.