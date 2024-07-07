ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

OKE opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. ONEOK has a one year low of $60.52 and a one year high of $83.31. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

