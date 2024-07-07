Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock opened at $144.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

