Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.81

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.81 and traded as high as $27.70. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 208,371 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORRF. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORRF

Orrstown Financial Services Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 273.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 228,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.