Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.38.
PACB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California
Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of PACB stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.05. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
About Pacific Biosciences of California
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.
