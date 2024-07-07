Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,335 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $163,314,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,401,000 after purchasing an additional 279,059 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1,133.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,850,000 after purchasing an additional 230,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 783,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,659,000 after purchasing an additional 189,401 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 968,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,836,000 after purchasing an additional 162,420 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.57. The stock had a trading volume of 603,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,370. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $127.69 and a 12-month high of $191.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.91. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

