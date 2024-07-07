Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.83. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 82,522 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.29% of Palatin Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

