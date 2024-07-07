Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $345.55 and last traded at $342.28. 644,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,741,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.29.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.33.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,434,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,452,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,525 shares of company stock valued at $93,982,207. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $654,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 84,843 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,767.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,767 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.