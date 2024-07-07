Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.27

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.27 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 21.15 ($0.27). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 21.80 ($0.28), with a volume of 2,402,383 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Pantheon Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

About Pantheon Resources

The company has a market capitalization of £205.84 million, a PE ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

Featured Stories

