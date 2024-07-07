Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $700.88

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 700.88 ($8.87) and traded as high as GBX 761.40 ($9.63). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 753 ($9.52), with a volume of 288,687 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,140.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 743.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 701.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,606.06%.

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.49) per share, for a total transaction of £25,140 ($31,798.63). Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

