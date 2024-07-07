Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.44.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLC shares. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.
Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.02. Park Lawn had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of C$102.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.084724 earnings per share for the current year.
About Park Lawn
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.
