Parthenon LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Parthenon LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $720,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 75,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 396,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $119,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 106,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,198,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

HD stock opened at $334.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

