Payfare (TSE:PAY) Trading Up 9%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.78 and last traded at C$6.57. 51,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 136,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.03.

Payfare Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$294.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.56.

Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. Payfare had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of C$51.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Payfare Inc. will post 0.0647461 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Payfare Company Profile

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.

