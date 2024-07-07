PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.33.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $136.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.35. The company has a market cap of $187.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.63. PDD has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $164.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that PDD will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in PDD in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

