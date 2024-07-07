PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PED opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $87.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.