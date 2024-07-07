PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.78

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 227952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James cut PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $504.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $35.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million. Research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Institutional Trading of PennantPark Investment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 10.5% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 31,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 60,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Featured Stories

