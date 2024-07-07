Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Up 5.7%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.35. 753,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,945,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WOOF. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 9.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.89.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cameron Breitner bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

