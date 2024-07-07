Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Up 0.5%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $27.83. Approximately 4,288,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 40,159,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $16,166,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

