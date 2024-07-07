Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Trading Down 3.9%

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 11,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 143,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $682.43 million, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 358.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth $46,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 549.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

