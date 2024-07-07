Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $38,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.07.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,715. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.28 and its 200 day moving average is $145.04.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.