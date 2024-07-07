Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,879 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $18,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNFP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $92.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.27 million. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

