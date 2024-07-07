PLBY Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,659 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,317% compared to the typical volume of 110 call options.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $2.01.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 124.32%. The company had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Activity at PLBY Group

In other news, CFO Marc Crossman sold 77,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $67,846.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,532 shares of company stock worth $169,644. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PLBY Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 95,362 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

