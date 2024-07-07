PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Heritage Financial by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $594.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.54. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on HFWA

About Heritage Financial

(Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.