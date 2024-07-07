PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,832 Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 13.49% of Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of FLEU opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19. Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $26.97.

The Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged Fund (FLEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Eurozone index. The fund tracks a market cap weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in the developed Eurozone. The currency exposure is not hedged FLEU was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

